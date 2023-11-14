13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

2 hunters accidentally shoot, kill themselves in separate incidents, sheriff says

Sheriff Willie Skeens says both men were walking when they accidentally shot and killed themselves.
By WKYT News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Two hunters are dead after two separate incidents in Kentucky over the weekend.

WKYT reports 77-year-old Russell Stillwell, from Indiana, was killed in the first incident Saturday in the Buckeye community in Garrard County.

On Sunday, 26-year-old Benjamin Brogle, Jr., from Garrard County, was killed in an incident in the northern part of the country.

Garrard County Sheriff Willie Skeens said both men accidentally shot and killed themselves while walking.

Skeens also said he has never seen anything like this in his 30 years in law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 WKYT va Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Voters in Ohio will head to the polls on Nov. 7, 2023, to weigh on on reproductive rights,...
Ohioans weighing in on reproductive rights, recreational marijuana, local races
Meijer logo
Meijer selling turkeys for price they were in 1930s
Ohio Issue 2 - Recreational Marijuana Legalization
Ohio votes to legalize marijuana for adult recreational use, becoming 24th state to do so
Voters are deciding whether to pass a constitutional amendment guaranteeing an individual right...
Ohioans vote to enshrine reproductive rights into state constitution

Latest News

Tlaib, other ‘Squad’ members renew calls for ceasefire in Middle East
Tlaib, other ‘Squad’ members renew calls for ceasefire in Middle East
Denali was found and rescued by Euclid,O Ohio, police after he was left in the cold.
Neglected dog now in care of animal shelter: ‘I’d love to charge the owner’
Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
At least 4 people injured in Louisiana university stabbing, police say
Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett plays against Michigan in an NCAA college football game...
Fleetwood’s Tap Room hosting free tailgate ahead of Michigan-Ohio State game