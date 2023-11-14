Ardagh Metal Packaging Plant may soon close its doors

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local plant in Whitehouse is considering closing its doors.

The Ardagh Metal Packaging facility makes aluminum cans. The possible closure would impact more than 100 jobs.

Ardagh Metal Packaging facility also known as AMP makes aluminum cans. The union president said he has worked at the plant for 17 years.

“We work four on, four off 12-hour shifts, so we’ve always had so much you have an entire weekend off some months you don’t. We’ve always enjoyed the shift itself,” USW 8316 president Nick DiMasso said.

In a statement released last month by the company a spokesperson said, “While the possibility of a plant closure is a difficult step to consider for our team members and our communities, we must take steps to balance capacity and demand.”

”They were going to try to make up capacity and the other plans. So they had capacity and other facilities they were looking into to possibly move the work too,” DiMasso said.

According to the facility website, AMP is a leading global supplier of recyclable, sustainable, metal beverage cans for brand names.

The union president says some workers will have options if the plant shuts down.

”Some of them might have offers to go to the other facilities. Some are close but some are within an actual network with some Salem or South Carolina and Chicago. They might have an opportunity but who’s going to want to uproot go move the whole family just to finish out a career in the industry like this,” DiMasso said.

The mayor of Whitehouse says the village has known for a little more than a week that the company was contemplating closing.

The administrator, mayor-elect, and other leaders are working with the village’s economic development team contacting various levels of local government to see what options they have to encourage Ardagh to consider keeping the local plant open.

The company is expected to make a final decision before the end of the year.

