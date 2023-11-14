BGSU marching band director to lead national band ensemble during Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is set to feature an ensemble that will be led by the director of the Bowling Green State University marching band.

BGSU announced Tuesday that Jon Waters will lead the 400-member marching band, known as the Band Directors Marching Band, as they take center stage during the 97th annual parade on Thanksgiving Day. According to the university, the band will also feature several BGSU music education alumni.

BGSU says Waters joined the university in 2022 and has been the director of the Band Directors Marching Band since the organization’s inception in 2018. The Band Directors Marching Band is a collective of band directors from across the country and is part of an effort to salute the dedication and accomplishments of band directors everywhere.

“There’s really never been a band directors’ band ever assembled, usually band directors lead their students in a band and this was the first time that a band of actual band directors had been assembled.” Waters said.

The band caught the attention of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade during their Rose Parade performance in January 2022.

“It’s been a labor of love over these past years, and we thought it was going to be a one-and-done thing with the Rose Parade, where we came up with the first-ever band and float combination. When I got back from the Rose Parade, I got a call from the head of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and he said, ‘We’re just sorry we didn’t get you guys in our parade first.’”

According to BGSU, Waters hopes this exposure will help open the door to further participation by the Falcon Matching Band.

“BGSU has, in my humble opinion, the very best and largest music education program in the state of Ohio,” said Waters. “If you look at the reach of our alumni and who they are and what they’re doing these days, you will see that music educators and band directors who’ve been through the BGSU program are teaching literally all over the country.”

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will air on NBC network platforms starting at 9 a.m. on Nov. 23.

