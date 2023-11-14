City officials announce last chance to register for free lead service line replacement

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz and the Director of Public Utilities, Ed Moore, announced on Tuesday that it is the last chance for Toledo residents to register for the replacement of customer-owned lead service lines.

The announcement was made at a press conference that took place on Nov. 14 at the Zablocki Senior Center. The deadline for residents to register for the no-cost service line replacement is by the end of 2023.

“This is the last chance for residents to identify and register for their lead line replacement,” Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said. “I promised to use Toledo Recovery funds to pay for every lead line that’s left in the city of Toledo. I aim to fulfill my promise, so register with a canvasser, call to make an appointment or schedule an appointment online before the end of the year so that you will have your lead line replaced at no cost.”

The City says it is on track to eliminate around 3,000 customer-owned lead service lines and provide residents with lead-free water lines at no cost. The City aims to replace all of the customer-owned lead service lines by 2026.

“This is a completely free benefit for the residents of Toledo,” said Moore. “However, homeowners only have until the end of 2023 to take advantage of this service, which would typically cost $4,000 to $5,000. The City of Toledo will provide it to you free of charge. We only require access to your house to conduct the inspection.”

