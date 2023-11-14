Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers offer reward for arrest of Jewish cemetery vandal

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Early Sunday morning, the Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery on Ridge Road in Brooklyn was vandalized.

Over 20 headstones and entrance markers were spray painted with swastikas throughout the cemetery.

Swastikas found painted on headstones in Brooklyn Jewish cemetery (Source: WOIO)

Heshy Naiman, the cemetery’s president, says he became aware of the crime when he was notified by police Sunday.

“It takes a next-level animal to decide this is a good place to go vandalize,” Naiman said. “To spray all these stones with swastikas, knowing that’s the most antisemitic statement you can do.”

Naiman said many of the people buried in the cemetery are holocaust survivors.

The Brooklyn Police Department is now seeking the public’s help in solving this hate crime, asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person(s) responsible for this crime.

