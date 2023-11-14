13abc Marketplace
Fleetwood’s Tap Room hosting free tailgate ahead of Michigan-Ohio State game

Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett plays against Michigan in an NCAA college football game...
Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett plays against Michigan in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:08 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fleetwood’s Tap Room will be hosting a free tailgate from 1-5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24 the day before the Michigan and Ohio State game.

The Rally of the Rivals will include inflatables, music, celebrity guests, barbecue, beer, cornhole, raffle prizes, a puppy bowl and a performance by the Ohio State Alumni Marching Band.

The event will be free and open to all ages.

