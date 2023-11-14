Fleetwood’s Tap Room hosting free tailgate ahead of Michigan-Ohio State game

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fleetwood’s Tap Room will be hosting a free tailgate from 1-5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24 the day before the Michigan and Ohio State game.

The Rally of the Rivals will include inflatables, music, celebrity guests, barbecue, beer, cornhole, raffle prizes, a puppy bowl and a performance by the Ohio State Alumni Marching Band.

The event will be free and open to all ages.

