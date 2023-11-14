Gov. DeWine forms group to examine juvenile justice in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced a new group being formed to examine juvenile justice and corrections in Ohio.

The group will be called the Ohio Juvenile Justice Working Group and will be headed by Tom Stickrath, the former director of the Ohio Department of Youth Services and Ohio Department of Public Safety. He is also currently the chair of the National Commission on Accreditation for Corrections.

The group is being tasked with completing a thorough review of juvenile justice operations at DYS and the agency’s partnerships with county juvenile detention facilities. DeWine has tasked the group with reviewing and offering recommendations on youth safety, education, reentry support and health and mental health services.

Members of the working group include:

Judge Anthony Capizzi Retired Juvenile Court Judge, Montgomery County

Gabriella Celeste Policy Director, Schubert Center for Child Studies

Melissa Day Juvenile Division Chief, Stark County Prosecutor’s Office

Judge Amy Lewis Juvenile Court Judge, Greene County

Judge David Stucki Retired Juvenile Court Judge, Stark County

Tom Stickrath (chair)Former Director, Ohio DYS, Ohio DPSChair, National Commission on Accreditation for Corrections

The following members of the Ohio General Assembly will assist the working group on an advisory level:

Rep. Cindy Abrams (R-Harrison)

Rep. Richard Brown (D-Canal Winchester)

Sen. Paula Hicks Hudson (D-Toledo)

Sen. Nathan Manning (R-North Ridgeville)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.