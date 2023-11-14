13abc Marketplace
Gov. DeWine forms group to examine juvenile justice in Ohio

Gov. Mike DeWine -- (R) Ohio
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:38 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced a new group being formed to examine juvenile justice and corrections in Ohio.

The group will be called the Ohio Juvenile Justice Working Group and will be headed by Tom Stickrath, the former director of the Ohio Department of Youth Services and Ohio Department of Public Safety. He is also currently the chair of the National Commission on Accreditation for Corrections.

The group is being tasked with completing a thorough review of juvenile justice operations at DYS and the agency’s partnerships with county juvenile detention facilities. DeWine has tasked the group with reviewing and offering recommendations on youth safety, education, reentry support and health and mental health services.

Members of the working group include:

  • Judge Anthony CapizziRetired Juvenile Court Judge, Montgomery County
  • Gabriella CelestePolicy Director, Schubert Center for Child Studies
  • Melissa DayJuvenile Division Chief, Stark County Prosecutor’s Office
  • Judge Amy LewisJuvenile Court Judge, Greene County
  • Judge David StuckiRetired Juvenile Court Judge, Stark County
  • Tom Stickrath (chair)Former Director, Ohio DYS, Ohio DPSChair, National Commission on Accreditation for Corrections

The following members of the Ohio General Assembly will assist the working group on an advisory level:

  • Rep. Cindy Abrams (R-Harrison)
  • Rep. Richard Brown (D-Canal Winchester)
  • Sen. Paula Hicks Hudson (D-Toledo)
  • Sen. Nathan Manning (R-North Ridgeville)

