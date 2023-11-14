Harold Jaffe Jewelers closing, hosting going-out-of-business sale.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Harold Jaffe Jewelers will soon be closing but the business will first be hosting a going-out-of-business sale Thursday-Sunday.

According to a Facebook post from the jeweler, Jeff Jaffe is retiring and as a result, the business will be closing.

According to the post, Harold Jaffe Jewelers will be hosting a sale with up to 70% off on over $8 million worth of jewelry including engagement rings, wedding bands, designer bands, diamond earrings, necklaces, bracelets, watches and more.

On Thursday, the business will be open from noon to 7 p.m. On Friday, the sale will start at 10 a.m. and go on until 7 p.m. Saturday will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday doors will open at noon and close at 4 p.m.

