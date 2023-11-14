Kitten rescued from storm drain after Sylvania Police spot post on Facebook

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - A kitten has a new home after she was discovered stuck in a storm drain.

“Yeah, they had heard some cat noises or kitten noises coming from the drain and made the call,” said Captain Doug Hubaker with Sylvania City Police. He explained the kitten was stuck beneath the surface at New England Ln. and Brint Rd.

A resident heard the cries and called the 911 dispatch center for help.

“Typically, when you call 911, it’s routed to the 911 Center downtown. They give it to the dispatch. Dispatch then sends the call to us, and then we respond is the typical way things go,” added Capt. Hubaker.

Turns out, Sylvania Police never heard about a call to Central Dispatch. Instead, they spotted a complaint from someone on Facebook. It prompted the department to take action by contacting city administrators who sent workers with the Streets Department to pull the kitten to safety.

Sylvania Police also posted this response to Facebook: “We noticed a resident became concerned when they called the non-emergency number to dispatch and were told that the Sylvania Police will not respond to a kitten trapped in a storm sewer. Please be aware this is not accurate and upon learning of the post we contacted our Utilities office and utilities workers were sent immediately and were able to safely recover the kitten.”

Bottom line, police say if there is any sort of emergency, call 911 because officers are there to help.

“Not a lot of people know who to call in a situation like that, and, you know, with our operation, we’re a 24/7 operation. So, you know, we’re problem solvers, and when there’s a problem, call us and we’ll do what we can to help solve the problem,” added Capt. Hubaker.

As for the kitten, she was taken in by a shuttle driver for Dave White Chevrolet and named “Fluffy.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.