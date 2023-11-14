Man shot and run over in August dies from injuries

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man police found shot and hit by vehicle in August died from his injuries on November 12.

Christopher Bates, 33, was found injured at the intersection of Norwood and Wells on August 26.

Police believed he had been shot prior to being run over.

Bates was initially treated at St. Vincent Medical Center, before being moved to Ayden Healthcare in Waterville.

According to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office, he died from complications of a gunshot wound to the neck. He had been in a vegetative state, developing multiple complications in the past couple of months.

His death is being classified as a homicide.

