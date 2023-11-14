13abc Marketplace
Mobis workers at Toledo Assembly Complex could strike as contract expires Tuesday night

If workers walk off the job, officials say production of the Jeep Gladiator will come to a stand-still, but the production of the Jeep Wrangler would continue.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Another strike could be brewing at the Toledo Assembly Complex. Several hundred Mobis workers are poised to walk out if they can’t reach an agreement with the parts supplier, our media partner the Blade reports.

The Mobis workers are among the group that builds chassis for the Jeep Gladiator. While the UAW represents them and those Jeep workers who spent weeks on the picket lines, Mobis employees are under a different contract that is set to expire Tuesday at 11:59 p.m.

If the workers walk off the job, Gladiator production would come to a stand-still, but Jeep Wrangler production would continue, union officials told the Blade.

Meantime, UAW Local 12 members are gearing up to vote on a new tentative deal with Stellantis on Wednesday. On Tuesday, UAW Local 14 members from GM Toledo Propulsion systems rejected the tentative deal with General Motors.

