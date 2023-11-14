13abc Marketplace
November 14th Weather Forecast

Sunny Week, Rain Returns On Friday
By Ross Ellet
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny and nice today with a high in the middle to upper 50s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny early and sunny in the afternoon with a high in the low 60s. Thursday is expected to be sunny as well with a high in the middle 60s. Light rain is likely on Friday with a quarter inch of rain possible. The weekend into early next week will be cooler with highs in the middle to upper 40s. Our next chance of rain will arrive on Tuesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

