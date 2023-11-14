November 14th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny and nice today with a high in the middle to upper 50s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny early and sunny in the afternoon with a high in the low 60s. Thursday is expected to be sunny as well with a high in the middle 60s. Light rain is likely on Friday with a quarter inch of rain possible. The weekend into early next week will be cooler with highs in the middle to upper 40s. Our next chance of rain will arrive on Tuesday.

