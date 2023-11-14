13abc Marketplace
Police investigating after shots fired in Toledo neighborhood

Police are investigating after multiple shots were fired into an occupied home.
Police are investigating after multiple shots were fired into an occupied home.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:56 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are investigating after multiple shots were fired into an occupied house on North Ontario Street Monday night.

According to an official on the scene, officers were called to the scene for shots fired. When they arrived, they confirmed that no one was shot but multiple shots were fired into an occupied home.

No one in the home was hit.

At this time, police were unable to confirm details regarding the suspect.

