Rossford firefighters push to go full-time

ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - Firefighters speak out at the Monday city council meeting, wanting answers on the lack of full-time staffing.

Conversations centered on when Rossford firefighters could go full-time and at times the discussion got pretty heated. Neither party backing down from their side of the story.

Lt. Chris Segura, a Rossford Fire Union Representative said, “What we want is a full-time department so we’ve asked for it multiple times like I mentioned we’ve asked for in the last two contracts and they’ve told us no.”

Segura says currently firefighters are on-call and aren’t always available in emergency situations.

“There’s not people here 24 hours a day and that’s just due to our lack of people and their schedules,” Segura said.

Leaving Rossford to rely on their neighbors Perrysburg Township, Northwood, and Lake Township. Mayor Neil MacKinnon says there are options on the table like hiring full-time staff for Rossford or merging with those aforementioned neighboring cities. MacKinnon said, “We are going full time before, on, or just at the beginning of the new year.”

The meeting ended with Segura calling for more dialogue with Mayor MacKinnon.

“I already sent an email to my assistant chief requesting a meeting since he said I had to go through my chain of command,” Segura said.

Lieutenant Segura says he will continue to post on social media when the Rossford firefighters won’t be at the fire station for days at a time.

