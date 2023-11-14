13abc Marketplace
Some employees say they are still without pay after Bowling Green ‘Wings Over’ closes its doors

By Carli Petrus
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:01 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green franchise, ‘Wings Over’ closed its door this month, and some employees say the unexpected news has left them without a paycheck.

Working there for about a month, employee Jacob Rentas says he only found out about the closing after realizing he has not seen a single paycheck.

“I had no store manager contact, I didn’t know the owner, so it was just, I guess a lot of worry,” said Rentas.

He says he eventually got a hold of the franchise owner, but that conversation only answered some of his questions.

“He said they have filed for bankruptcy and that I wasn’t going to get paid because of bankruptcy law protection,” said Rentas.

We tried calling the owner about this, but he relayed us to his attorney. 13 Action News is still waiting to hear back.

To better understand the laws, we spoke with local bankruptcy attorney, Steven Hales.

He says, employees who work, have to get paid at some point. “It could take some time to get that and going three to six months is not uncommon, unfortunately,” said Hales.

Rentas says he is out more than just a paycheck or two, though. “I was a delivery driver so, I was driving my car around so at this point I’ve actually lost money because I had to put gas into my tank.”

Hales recommends Rentas, and anyone going through a similar situation, to contact the Ohio Department of Commerce wage and hours department.

For more information on that, click here.

