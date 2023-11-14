13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Stretch of I-75 reopens, person hospitalized in crash near state line

TFRD said one person was trapped in a vehicle and had to be extricated after a rollover crash...
TFRD said one person was trapped in a vehicle and had to be extricated after a rollover crash on I-75S near the Alexis Road exit on Nov. 14, 2023.(OHGO)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A stretch of I-75 Southbound that was closed for a crash that sent one person to the hospital is back open.

According to a spokesperson from the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department, one person was trapped in a vehicle and had to be extricated after a rollover crash on I-75S near the Alexis Road exit. First responders took the victim to an area hospital, who was considered a trauma alert.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. Traffic was backed up while crews worked to clear the scene but has since reopened.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Voters in Ohio will head to the polls on Nov. 7, 2023, to weigh on on reproductive rights,...
Ohioans weighing in on reproductive rights, recreational marijuana, local races
Meijer logo
Meijer selling turkeys for price they were in 1930s
Ohio Issue 2 - Recreational Marijuana Legalization
Ohio votes to legalize marijuana for adult recreational use, becoming 24th state to do so
Voters are deciding whether to pass a constitutional amendment guaranteeing an individual right...
Ohioans vote to enshrine reproductive rights into state constitution

Latest News

If workers walk off the job, officials say production of the Jeep Gladiator will come to a...
Mobis workers set to strike as contract deadline looms
Local 14 workers from GM Toledo Propulsion Systems rejected the tentative deal with 56% of...
UAW Local 14 members reject tentative deal with GM
Toledo Assembly Complex
Mobis workers at Toledo Assembly Complex could strike as contract expires Tuesday night
Wall-to-wall sunshine continues for a few more days, before rain returns Friday. Dan Smith...
11/14: Dan's Tuesday Noon Forecast
Meteorologist Ross Ellet in the First Warning Weather center
Tracking special sights in the night sky & Thanksgiving week storm