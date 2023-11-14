Stretch of I-75 reopens, person hospitalized in crash near state line

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A stretch of I-75 Southbound that was closed for a crash that sent one person to the hospital is back open.

According to a spokesperson from the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department, one person was trapped in a vehicle and had to be extricated after a rollover crash on I-75S near the Alexis Road exit. First responders took the victim to an area hospital, who was considered a trauma alert.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. Traffic was backed up while crews worked to clear the scene but has since reopened.

