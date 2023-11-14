13abc Marketplace
Toledo Met announces 2023 production of ‘The Nutcracker’ featuring three local celebrities

The Toledo Met's production of 'The Nutcracker' will be performed at the Franciscan Center on...
The Toledo Met’s production of ‘The Nutcracker’ will be performed at the Franciscan Center on the campus of Lourdes University on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3.(The Toledo Met)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Met has announced the dates for its 2023 production of ‘The Nitcracker’ along with the names of local celebrities who will appear on-stage.

The Toledo Met’s production of ‘The Nutcracker’ will be performed at the Franciscan Center on the campus of Lourdes University on Dec. 2 at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. and Dec. 3 at 1:30 p.m.

According to the Toledo Met, the production will feature the following local celebrities as the role of Mother Ginger:

  • Eric Chase of 105.5 FM will perform the 1:30 p.m. show on Dec. 2
  • D. Ward Ensign of St. Francis de Sales High School will perform the 6:30 p.m. show on Dec. 2
  • Dr. William Bissett, president of Lourdes University, will perform the 1:30 p.m. show on Dec. 3

The Toledo Met says the role of Mother Ginger is traditionally bestowed on community members who have made outstanding contributions to the greater Toledo area.

To purchase tickets, click here or call 419-913-8476.

