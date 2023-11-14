UAW Local 14 members reject tentative deal with GM

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local auto workers have rejected the tentative deal with General Motors.

According to a document provided by UAW Local 14 President Tony Totty, Local 14 workers from GM Toledo Propulsion Systems rejected the tentative deal with 56% of members voting no.

A break down of the vote tally shows 615 members voted no and 474 members voted yes during the 24 hour voting period between Sunday night and Monday night.

Of the production workers, 528 voted no while 410 voted yes. Of skilled trade workers, 87 voted no while 64 voted yes.

