Welcome BG discusses possible new programming to assist international students

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Making sure everyone feels welcome is one of the main goals of Welcome BG. When refugee and immigrant students arrive in Bowling Green, new programming is aimed at making them feel accepted.

“So, anything that can be done to make the kids comfortable, automatically makes the parents comfortable,” Kefa Otiso said.

That is the vision Moja Kamala shares with Kefa Otiso. Otiso immigrated from Kenya in 1999 to teach at Bowling Green State University. He has since raised his two children in BG.

“I think it was disorienting, you know you don’t know anybody, you don’t know the food, everything looks different, and so your kind of lost,” Otiso said.

Kamala met with Bowling Green city school leaders recently to get the conversation started. With a goal of programming for students that just arrived from a different country. Kamala said there are currently 38 international students enrolled with BG city schools.

“I came in this country when I was 13 years old. And most of the things that most of these students experience, I’ve been there,” Kamala said.

Kamala arrived in Bowling Green with her parents in 1978 from South Africa, as a refugee, escaping apartheid in that country.

“Where you are not understood, you have an accent, even for the teachers they’re not even sure what grade to put you in because they have nothing to compare it to,” Kamala said.

David Okhimamhe is a Bowling Green State University graduate student from Nigeria, who has his three young children in the Bowling Green school system. Okhimamhe said he’s thankful for the support his family has received from Welcome BG.

“The school is trying to integrate them into the systems, you know they have accents, they have issues in listening and trying to understand what the teacher says to them,” Okhimamhe said.

Kamala’s main goal once a family arrives in Bowling Green, is for that family to stay.

“If the parents are not happy with how the children are progressing, they’re not going to stay, and if our premises is that we want to welcome people, not just only welcome but retain them, we have to make sure their children are ok because as a parent I won’t stay in a place my child is not progressing, I’ll move on to someplace else, and I’m sure that’s not what our intent is,” Kamala said.

