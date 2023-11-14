13abc Marketplace
Wood Co. Children Services to hold 6th annual shredding event

The event will take place on Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Wood County Job and Family...
The event will take place on Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Wood County Job and Family Services employee parking lot.(Wood County Children's Services)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Wood County Children’s Services is holding its 6th annual personal shredding event this weekend.

The event will take place on Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Wood County Job and Family Services employee parking lot located at 1928 E. Gypsy Lane Road in Bowling Green.

Wood County residents can bring up to five bags or boxes of paper items and watch them be shredded for free. Organizers are asking that residents who bring paper also provide a toy, gift card or cash donation. All donations will be given to children involved with Wood County Job and Family Services to help make their holiday a little brighter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

