11/15: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Warmth ends & rain returns Friday; cool through Thanksgiving
Warm and sunny through tomorrow, then rain Friday ahead of a much cooler weekend. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
The sunny and mild weather continues through tomorrow, reaching the mid-60s Thursday -- before Friday marks a turning point with rain, though much of it should clear out in time for the tree lighting at The Town Center at Levis Commons. That sets us up for a much cooler (though still sunny) weekend in the 40s, then we’re eyeing another rainy system arriving by Tuesday (drying for Thanksgiving).

