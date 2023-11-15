11/15: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

The sunny and mild weather continues through tomorrow, reaching the mid-60s Thursday -- before Friday marks a turning point with rain, though much of it should clear out in time for the tree lighting at The Town Center at Levis Commons. That sets us up for a much cooler (though still sunny) weekend in the 40s, then we’re eyeing another rainy system arriving by Tuesday (drying for Thanksgiving).

