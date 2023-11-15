The 34th annual Student Watershed Summit inspires the inner scientist in students of all ages

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In September and October, over 700 students and 20 teachers all conducted water quality research here in Toledo. This is part of the 34th annual Student Watershed Summit, hosted by TMACOG.

The summit familiarizes students with the scientific method through the students’ projects, but the impact of an annual, interactive event like this goes beyond the microscopes. It ignites a passion for science, nurtures the curiosity within students, and connects them with resources outside the classroom to pursue their interests.

“They are already doing science,” Sara Guiher, the water quality planner for TMACOG said. “There are a lot of students in this program whose schools don’t have access to hands-on science. They don’t live in a place where they can get in a stream. So if students can have that connection with water, why it’s important, know how we impact it, and what they can do about it - that’s what I really hope students take away.”

The summit includes project presentations from students in fifth through 12th grade, and it includes other engaging activities, like a job fair and scavenger hunt. Plus, these projects aren’t just for the report card.

“Them having access to this equipment allows them to collect data that is relevant in upper-levels and that might help to inform further monitoring from state agencies or other local agencies.”

