Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson out for the rest of this season with a shoulder fracture

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will miss the rest of this season after fracturing his right shoulder in Sunday’s win over Baltimore
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is tackled by Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is tackled by Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Travis Jones during the first half on an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP)
By TOM WITHERS
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will miss the rest of this season after fracturing his right shoulder in Sunday’s win over Baltimore — his signature game in two seasons with Cleveland.

Watson will undergo surgery to repair the fracture, which happened when he was hit in the first quarter against the Ravens. Watson, who also injured his left ankle, stayed in the game and went 14 of 14 in the second half while leading the Browns to a last-second 33-31 win.

The team said Watson is expected back next season, his third since signing a $230 million fully guaranteed contract last year despite allegations of sexual misconduct while he played for Houston that led to him being suspended for 11 games by the NFL.

Watson missed games earlier this season with a strained rotator cuff in his throwing shoulder.

The Browns said an MRI taken on his shoulder revealed a displaced fracture to the glenoid. The team consulted with noted shoulder specialist Dr. Neal ElAttrache before determining its course of action.

The Browns (6-3) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3) on Sunday.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

