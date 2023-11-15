13abc Marketplace
Dine in the 419: Dollop Shop

Dollop Shop hits the spot with some sweets crafted with love.
By Tony Geftos
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Dollop Shop hits the spot with some sweets crafted with love.

Dr. Claire Cameron-Ruetz launched Dollop Shop in 2022. The quaint shop is in the Cricket West plaza at Secor and Central, 3144 Markway Rd, Toledo, OH. She serves up the absolute best goodies you can imagine.

Today, we sample a salted caramel pumpkin cinnamon roll, a dark chocolate raspberry macaron, a caramel-stuffed chocolate chip cookie, and a s’mores cupcake.

Indulge your senses at Dollop Shop on this week’s Dine in the 419. For more info, click here: https://dollopshoptoledo.com/

