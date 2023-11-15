13abc Marketplace
Man struck by train in Swanton identified

By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man hit by a train just before 1 a.m. on November 15 was identified as 39-year-old Turner Royster of Clinton Township, Michigan.

According to Swanton Police, the accident occurred near Main Street intersection with the Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks.

Royster was dead when first responders arrived.

