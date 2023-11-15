Man struck by train in Swanton identified

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man hit by a train just before 1 a.m. on November 15 was identified as 39-year-old Turner Royster of Clinton Township, Michigan.

According to Swanton Police, the accident occurred near Main Street intersection with the Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks.

Royster was dead when first responders arrived.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.