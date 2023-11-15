13abc Marketplace
Mobis workers strike Tuesday night as contract expires

Another strike could be brewing at the Toledo Assembly Complex.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:03 AM EST
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A key supplier to the Toledo Assembly Complex is going on strike Tuesday night as its contract expired.

According to officials with Mobis North America, workers were called to go on strike Tuesday night as their contract expired at 11:59 p.m. Mobis supplies parts for the Jeep Gladiator.

It has been about two weeks since the UAW reached a tentative deal with the Big Three. The tentative agreement brought Jeep and Mobis workers back to the assembly lines but now Mobis employees will be out of work once again.

“We can’t reach an agreement with them,” Bruce Baumhower, UAW Local 12 president said. “The contract expires tonight. We’ve applied for strike authorization from the international union and they granted that.”

UAW union leaders tell 13 Action News the Toledo Assembly Complex makes 320 gladiators a day between two shifts. Without the parts, there is no work.

