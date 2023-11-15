13abc Marketplace
MPD: Man dies after fight at Side Cut Metropark, police seek information

By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are looking for information to help an investigation into the death of a man after a fight at Side Cut Metropark.

According to a Maumee Police post on Wednesday, a 76-year-old man died at a hospital after a fight between two adult males at Side Cut Metropark near Silver Lake on the afternoon of Saturday, Nov. 4. Maumee PD said authorities do not know the identity of the other man involved. They did not release the name of the 76-year-old.

Police asked the public to contact detectives with Maumee PD if they have any information about the incident by calling 419-897-7033 or emailing crutledge@maumee.org.

