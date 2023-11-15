13abc Marketplace
November 15th Weather Forecast

Warm & Sunny Today & Tomorrow, Rain Friday
By Ross Ellet
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:15 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny today with a high in the low 60s. Thursday will near record highs with a mostly sunny sky. Highs should reach the middle 60s for most and the upper 60s in the southern part of the area. Showers are expected to develop late morning on Friday and last through the afternoon and end early evening. Saturday through Monday will be mostly sunny with a high in the middle 40s. Rain and wind are likely on Tuesday with highs in the middle to upper 40s. Wednesday and Thanksgiving will be cold with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s with calm weather. Below normal temperatures are likely to finish out the month of November.

