Ohio senators debate bill on banning gender-affirming care for minors

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio State senators began debating a bill Wednesday that seeks to ban gender-affirming care for minors.

It would prevent kids and young teens from having access to medical treatments including surgeries, puberty-blocking drugs, and cross-sex hormones. The bill dubbed the SAFE Act, which stands for Save Adolescents from Experimentation, passed in the Ohio House earlier this year without support from Democrats.

Those against the bill argue that gender-affirming care is necessary for transgender youth and consider it a best medical practice. It’s opponents include LGBTQ+ rights organizations, the Ohio Children’s Hospital Association and the Ohio Psychological Association.

The bill’s lead sponsor, Rep. Gary Click of Sandusky County, made his case to Senators on Wednesday.

They asked about what happens if a parent approves of those procedures for their child.

“Parents do not have the right to consent to harmful procedures for their children. I reject that my bill causes people harm. I believe it protects people,” said Rep. Gary Click (R).

The SAFE Act is now combined with the “Save Women’s Sports Act” which would ban transgender girls from playing women’s sports.

Before it would get a full vote, lawmakers will hear testimony from supporters and opponents in the Senate.

