13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Ohio senators debate bill on banning gender-affirming care for minors

Ohio State senators began debating a bill Wednesday that seeks to ban gender-affirming care for minors.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio State senators began debating a bill Wednesday that seeks to ban gender-affirming care for minors.

It would prevent kids and young teens from having access to medical treatments including surgeries, puberty-blocking drugs, and cross-sex hormones. The bill dubbed the SAFE Act, which stands for Save Adolescents from Experimentation, passed in the Ohio House earlier this year without support from Democrats.

Those against the bill argue that gender-affirming care is necessary for transgender youth and consider it a best medical practice. It’s opponents include LGBTQ+ rights organizations, the Ohio Children’s Hospital Association and the Ohio Psychological Association.

The bill’s lead sponsor, Rep. Gary Click of Sandusky County, made his case to Senators on Wednesday.

They asked about what happens if a parent approves of those procedures for their child.

“Parents do not have the right to consent to harmful procedures for their children. I reject that my bill causes people harm. I believe it protects people,” said Rep. Gary Click (R).

The SAFE Act is now combined with the “Save Women’s Sports Act” which would ban transgender girls from playing women’s sports.

Before it would get a full vote, lawmakers will hear testimony from supporters and opponents in the Senate.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on Rosedale Ave.
Two shot and killed in Toledo Tuesday night
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Meijer logo
Meijer selling turkeys for price they were in 1930s
Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
6 dead, 18 hospitalized when bus carrying students and truck crash on Ohio highway, officials say
New video shows fiery semi vs. bus crash involving Northeast Ohio students
6 dead, 20 injured in Licking County crash involving Northeast Ohio students

Latest News

Hundreds of local students spent weeks studying the quality of our waterways.
The 34th annual Student Watershed Summit inspires the inner scientist in students of all ages
Owner of pool where Oregon two-year-old drowned ordered to put up fence
Oregon woman indicted after two-year-old drowns in Oregon pool
David Ervin-Temple, 25, of Toledo, was in an argument with the victim when he grabbed a handgun...
Toledo man accused of shooting a woman in the head pleads not guilty
11/15/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
11/15/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast