Owens CC announces groundbreaking for $31.3 million healthcare education center

(Owens Community College)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:19 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WOOD Co., Ohio (WTVG) - Owens Community College announced it will be holding a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for a $31.3 million healthcare education center.

When the center has been completed, healthcare students will study in the new building. The building will feature 65,250 square feet of renovations and 21,300 square feet in new additions.

According to a press release from the college, the ceremony will begin Thursday at 10 a.m.

construction is expected to be completed in 2025.

The new center will house the following 10 departments:

  • Dental Hygiene
  • Health Information
  • Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
  • Medical Assisting
  • Nursing
  • Occupational Therapy Assistant
  • Physical Therapist Assistant
  • Radiography
  • Sonography
  • Surgical

