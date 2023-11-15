Owens CC announces groundbreaking for $31.3 million healthcare education center

WOOD Co., Ohio (WTVG) - Owens Community College announced it will be holding a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for a $31.3 million healthcare education center.

When the center has been completed, healthcare students will study in the new building. The building will feature 65,250 square feet of renovations and 21,300 square feet in new additions.

According to a press release from the college, the ceremony will begin Thursday at 10 a.m.

construction is expected to be completed in 2025.

The new center will house the following 10 departments:

Dental Hygiene

Health Information

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Medical Assisting

Nursing

Occupational Therapy Assistant

Physical Therapist Assistant

Radiography

Sonography

Surgical

