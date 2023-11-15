Police identify two men killed in Tuesday evening shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were shot and killed Tuesday evening on Rosedale Avenue.

According to officials on the scene, two adult men were taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A press release from the Toledo Police Department said Kejaun Richardson and Jae’Juan Reid, both 21, were shot and killed Tuesday evening.

According to the press release, officers were dispatched to the area of Rosedale and Bluff. When officers arrived, they found the two men each suffering from at least one gunshot wound in a crashed car.

Police at the scene were searching a vehicle that appeared to have run off the road and had a window shot out.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call or text Crimstopper.

