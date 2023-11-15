Somebody in Swanton just became a millionaire

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Somebody just hit it big.

The Ohio Lottery posted on its website that a winning Mega Millions ticket was sold at Toledo 76 in Swanton.

The Toledo Chamber of Commerce lists a Toledo 76 as the PS Food Mart on Airport Highway, which is a Sunoco station.

The winning ticket included a multiplier, putting the prize at $4 million.

