TFRD rescues person from burning home

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo firefighters rescued a person from a burning home Wednesday morning, Toledo Fire and Rescue officials said.

TFRD said crews responded to a home in the 300 block of Eastern Avenue around 7:30am Wednesday morning for what was reported as a vacant house fire. Several units responded and crews searched the house, finding a victim in a bedroom on the second floor.

Firefighters got the person out and he was evaluated at the scene for smoke inhalation. TFRD said he was conscious and alert and refused further care.

Investigators are still working to figure out what started the fire.

