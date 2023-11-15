Toledo Jeep workers voting on tentative Stellantis deal

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Jeep workers are voting Wednesday on a tentative agreement with Stellantis.

Roughly 5,500 UAW Local 12 members are voting for the proposed deal that includes a 25% pay hike, cost of living adjustments, and would reopen and expand the Belvidere plaint in Illinois. Many Belvidere workers who lost their jobs when the plant closed ended up working here in Toledo.

UAW Local 12 members were among the first UAW leadership called on to hit the picket lines two months ago for the targeted stand up strike.

The voting process for Local 12 members comes just a day after 13 Action News learned UAW Local 14 members from GM Toledo Propulsion Systems rejected the tentative deal with General Motors, citing concerns of pensions and health care for all full-time employees.

The UAW’s Stellantis ratification vote count can be found at the link here.

The Ford vote count can be found at the link here. The GM vote tracker can be found at the link here.

