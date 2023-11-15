Toledo voters could see roads income tax renewal on March ballot; 2024 budget unveiled

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Voters in Toledo could see a measure to renew an income tax for road improvements on their ballot next spring.

During an announcement on the mayor’s 2024 budget proposal, Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said he will send a ballot measure request to city council to renew the 0.25% income tax for roads. He said the goal is to get it on the March 2024 primary ballot.

The mayor’s letter to council members said the budget prioritizes growing safety forces, repairing roads and sidewalks, improving water infrastructure, investing in neighborhoods, parks and youth programming, as well as, “enhancing administrative processes” to best serve residents.

View all the details of Toledo’s 2024 Proposed Budget at the link here.

