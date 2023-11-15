Two people killed in shooting on Rosedale Ave. Tuesday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were shot and killed Tuesday evening on Rosedale Avenue.

According to officials on the scene, two adult men were taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to 13 Action News’ partner, The Blade, the Lucas County Coroner said the two men both died at the hospital.

Police at the scene were searching a vehicle that appeared to have run off the road and had a window shot out.

Police did not release details about a suspect.

