Woman sentenced for role in missing, murdered Toledo teens case

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One of nearly a dozen people charged in connection to the kidnapping and murder of two Toledo teens whose remains were found in a burned-down home was sentenced for her role in the case on Wednesday.

Judge Gary Cook sentenced Crystal Laforge-Yingling Wednesday to 270 days at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio and three years of probation for Obstructing Justice, according to a bailiff at the Lucas County Court of Common Pleas.

Court records show Laforge-Yingling was convicted after entering a no contest plea to an Obstructing Justice charge, a third-degree felony, on Oct. 23. She was among the first to be charged in connection to the disappearance of Toledo teens Kyshawn Pittman and Ke’Marion Wilder, who were last seen on December 3, 2022.

Police records say Laforge-Yingling, along with Carissa Eames and Corbin Gingrich, were brought in for questioning in the case on December 13 of last year. Police said they lied about the whereabouts of people involved with the disappearance of the teens. Detectives said they had phone and video evidence that showed they were lying.

Nearly two weeks after the boys were reported missing, investigators found the remains of the boys in the rubble of a burned-down home on Chase Street on Dec. 15. Officials with Toledo Fire and Rescue said the vacant home went up in flames in the early hours of Dec. 5, 2022, the same day the boys were reported missing. Investigators determined it was a case of arson.

Since then, nearly a dozen people have been charged in the case with charges ranging from Obstructing Justice to Murder and Kidnapping.

Two juveniles were found guilty in the case. A 14-year-old was convicted of two counts of Felonious Assault and sentenced to two years in a juvenile detention center. A 17-year-old was convicted of Obstructing Justice and sentenced to serve at least six months in a juvenile detention center. The two juveniles were originally facing murder and kidnapping charges.

Another woman, Diamond Rivera, was convicted of an Obstructing Justice charge in June.

