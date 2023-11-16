11/16: Derek’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Mostly sunny this afternoon with highs in the upper 60s. Getting breezy tonight with rain arriving after 2am. Then, Friday will start off with temps around 60 with temps dropping into the upper 40s by sunset. In addition, the rain will come to an end during the mid to late afternoon hours. The coming weekend will be sunny with highs in the upper 40s to around 50. Monday will bring mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-40s. Rain Tuesday may be heavy at times with winds gusting up to 45 mph potentially, highs in the upper 40s. Wednesday is expected to be windy and much colder with scattered snow showers possible and highs in the low 30s. Thanksgiving could be the coldest in a decade with highs in the upper 20s and wind chills potentially as low as the single digits. A few flurries are also possible.

