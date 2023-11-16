13abc Marketplace
11/16/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast

By Jay Berschback
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:36 PM EST
TONIGHT: Very mild and breezy, rain showers developing after 3am, temperatures only dropping into the upper 50s. FRIDAY: Rain showers likely in the morning, clearing skies in the afternoon. Breezy with southwest winds shifting to the north, 10-20 mph and gusting up to 30 mph. Temperatures begin the day in the upper 50s, but will fall into the lower 40s in the afternoon and evening. THE WEEKEND: Mostly sunny and cooler, highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

