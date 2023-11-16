13abc Marketplace
Cancer survivor lights ProMedica Christmas Tree

The teen underwent treatment for Hodgkin Lymphoma earlier this year.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 60-foot, 72,000 light Christmas tree in Promenade Park was lit by Addison Oberhouse, who’s currently in remission for Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Oberhouse finished her treatment at ProMedica Ebeid Children’s Hospital, and was joined by Arturo Polizzi to light the tree.

Along with the other seasonal light displays, it took four days to set up.

The display will be lit every night through New Year’s Day.

