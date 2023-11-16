Cancer survivor lights ProMedica Christmas Tree

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 60-foot, 72,000 light Christmas tree in Promenade Park was lit by Addison Oberhouse, who’s currently in remission for Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Oberhouse finished her treatment at ProMedica Ebeid Children’s Hospital, and was joined by Arturo Polizzi to light the tree.

Along with the other seasonal light displays, it took four days to set up.

The display will be lit every night through New Year’s Day.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.