13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Grand jury declines charging TPD officer in police shooting, indicts suspect

By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury declined to charge a Toledo Police officer who shot an armed man downtown last month, but did charge the suspect.

Records show the grand jury indicted Darnell Peppers, 23, on charges including Obstructing Official Business, Resisting Arrest, and Carrying Concealed Weapons.

It happened near the Toledo Blade building at Superior and Orange in downtown Toledo in October.

Police Chief Michael Troendle said police noticed a gun on the man, and coupled with the large amount of warming clothing on a hot day and the fact that he took off running when approached by officers, the facts warranted a pursuit. During the chase, the man doubled back, running back toward the officer that end up shooting him.

Police say Peppers suffered a “minor graze wound to his leg” and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Prior convictions, including domestic violence and carrying a concealed weapon, prohibit him from carrying a handgun.

“The officer, like I said, as you see from the video, had half a second at best to make a decision what he was going to do with the suspect. So he fired fearing for his safety,” Troendle said during a press conference. “We’re very lucky for this outcome, that there wasn’t more severe injuries for the officer and the suspect. But the officers have to take action when you have a suspect running throughout downtown carrying a weapon in his hand.”

TPD releases new video, information on downtown police shooting

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on Rosedale Ave.
Two shot and killed in Toledo Tuesday night
Side Cut Metropark in Maumee Ohio
Man who died after fight at Side Cut Metropark identified
Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
6 dead, 18 hospitalized when bus carrying students and truck crash on Ohio highway, officials say
New video shows fiery semi vs. bus crash involving Northeast Ohio students
6 dead, 20 injured in Licking County crash involving Northeast Ohio students
Body found inside burning car in East Toledo
Body found inside burning car in East Toledo

Latest News

Image of judge's gavel
Ottawa Hills man facing sexual imposition, practicing medicine without license charges indicted in Wood County
Three students and three chaperones from Tusky Valley Middle-High School were killed in a crash...
Tusky Valley students, families mourn after 3 students, 3 chaperones killed in Licking County crash
Amanda Dean (Source: Family)
Police, BCI search Huron County home for mom missing since 2017
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, front left, watches against Rutgers as analytics assistant...
Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh to serve out suspension; Big Ten to close investigation into sign-stealing