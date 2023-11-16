Grand jury declines charging TPD officer in police shooting, indicts suspect

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury declined to charge a Toledo Police officer who shot an armed man downtown last month, but did charge the suspect.

Records show the grand jury indicted Darnell Peppers, 23, on charges including Obstructing Official Business, Resisting Arrest, and Carrying Concealed Weapons.

It happened near the Toledo Blade building at Superior and Orange in downtown Toledo in October.

Police Chief Michael Troendle said police noticed a gun on the man, and coupled with the large amount of warming clothing on a hot day and the fact that he took off running when approached by officers, the facts warranted a pursuit. During the chase, the man doubled back, running back toward the officer that end up shooting him.

Police say Peppers suffered a “minor graze wound to his leg” and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Prior convictions, including domestic violence and carrying a concealed weapon, prohibit him from carrying a handgun.

“The officer, like I said, as you see from the video, had half a second at best to make a decision what he was going to do with the suspect. So he fired fearing for his safety,” Troendle said during a press conference. “We’re very lucky for this outcome, that there wasn’t more severe injuries for the officer and the suspect. But the officers have to take action when you have a suspect running throughout downtown carrying a weapon in his hand.”

TPD releases new video, information on downtown police shooting

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.