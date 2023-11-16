I-TEAM Neighborhood Nuisance: Toledo woman says landlord won’t fix leak, mold

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman says there’s been a leak in her utility closet since May. She says it’s causing mold, and she can’t turn her furnace on as a result. Unable to get the results she wanted on her own, she contacted 13 Action News for help.

“I don’t know what else to do. I don’t have anywhere else to go,” Sarah Hoffman said. “I just need it resolved.”

The mod, she claims, is causing health issues for her family.

“My fiancee actually has a lung condition, so when that door is open and he’s here, it makes him sick. He starts throwing up and he’s sick for days after,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman says rents her home from Breeze Property Group, a New York-based company. She says she’s made call after call to the local maintenance man.

“I have reached out to them multiple times. I cannot get them to actually come in and fix it,” Hoffman said. “It’s been a struggle.”

She came to 13 Action News for help. I-Team Reporter Sophie Bates began tracking down answers. First, she called the maintenance man Hoffman says she’s been in contact with, but he never responded to her message.

Then, she called and emailed Breeze Property Group. Still, no response.

By researching public records, she discovered that Hoffman’s Home and Breeze Property Group are owned by SLM Toledo Investments LLC. She couldn’t find contact information for the LLC, but she did find a statutory agent based in North Canton, Ohio. She called his office and spoke to someone there, but they declined to give her any contact information for the LLC.

“It’s starting to get colder out. I have kids. I can’t run my furnace,” Hoffman said. “I just need something to be done, someone to, figure this out.”

With no alternative, Hoffman says she’s planning to put her rent in escrow.

