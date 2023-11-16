13abc Marketplace
LC4 looking hosting Thanksgiving Sleepover for adoptable dogs

Lucas County Canine Care and Control
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:10 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County Canine Care and Control (LC4) is looking for families to host Thanksgiving sleepovers with adoptable dogs.

LC4 staff will select dogs for each person based on questions asked during the signup process.

Pick-up for the foster dogs will be available starting Monday and going through Wednesday. Drop-off will then take place on Sunday.

If a person or family who fosters over the holiday chooses to adopt their foster dog, adoption fees will be waived. However, a $25 dog license will still need to be purchased at the time of adoption.

People looking to foster dogs over the holiday are asked to sign up on the LC4 website.

