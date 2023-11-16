13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Proposal would give more money to Ohio families with children

Families could get up to $1,000 for each child younger than six years old, and $500 per child ages six to 17.
By Josh Croup
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A new proposal in Ohio aims to put more money in the pockets of families with children. The Thriving Families Tax Credit was recently introduced in the Ohio House. Families could get up to $1,000 for each child younger than six years old, and $500 per child ages six to 17.

Supporters say it would provide tax relief to families who need it.

“I strongly believe that all families, regardless of zip code, should be able to succeed in our state,” said said Rep. Casey Weinstein (D-Hudson) in a statement. “Providing a benefit such as the Thriving Families Tax Credit allows parents, grandparents, and caregivers to determine what is best for their budgets and their children’s needs.”

Families earning less than $65,000 annually would qualify for the full benefit amount, according to the sponsors. Benefits would phase out for families earning between $65,000 and $85,000 annually.

The bill’s sponsors believe about 1.8 million children would benefit from the tax credit. They say 13 other states currently have state-level child tax credits, including Idaho, Utah, New Mexico and Vermont.

Tax policy researchers with Policy Matters Ohio, a progressive non-profit research institute, said the credit would be targeted tax relief for low- and middle-income families.

“It shows the state that it’s valuing the work that they put in,” said Bailey Williams with Policy Matters Ohio. “It values the work that parents put in on the day-to-day raising the next generation of Ohioans.”

Williams said the proposal is similar to the expanded federal child tax credit implemented by Congress during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We saw improvements in childhood poverty rates that were slashed to their lowest in history,” Williams said. “Unfortunately, since those that expansion was only was temporary and has since expired, we’ve seen jumps in childhood poverty again without those family economic security packages in place.”

He said while it’s unlikely Congress will revive the expanded federal child tax credit, he’s hopeful there will be an appetite among Ohio lawmakers to enact the tax credit in the state.

“Let’s cut our parents who are the ones who are most economically vulnerable and on the on a tax relief bill and help them make that make ends meet.”

House Bill 290 is currently awaiting its first committee hearing.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on Rosedale Ave.
Two shot and killed in Toledo Tuesday night
According to Maumee Police, a 76-year-old man died at a hospital after a fight between two...
MPD: Man dies after fight at Side Cut Metropark, police seek information
Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
6 dead, 18 hospitalized when bus carrying students and truck crash on Ohio highway, officials say
New video shows fiery semi vs. bus crash involving Northeast Ohio students
6 dead, 20 injured in Licking County crash involving Northeast Ohio students
Body found inside burning car in East Toledo
Body found inside burning car in East Toledo

Latest News

TPD records say Solomon Lyons, 19, was arrested after authorities found a loaded pistol in his...
Teen arrested after bringing loaded gun to TPS high school, police say
FILE - United Auto Workers members hold picket signs near a General Motors assembly plant in...
General Motors becomes 1st of Detroit automakers to seal deal with unionized workers
Wildwood Manor House
Metroparks Meetup: Decking the Halls at the Manor House
Cancer survivor lights ProMedica Christmas Tree
Cancer survivor lights ProMedica Christmas Tree