Lucas Co. Sheriff deputy given written reprimand for leaving gun in bathroom

A Lucas County Sheriff’s deputy was given a written reprimand for leaving her gun in a public restroom.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HOLLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Sheriff’s deputy was given a written reprimand for leaving her gun in a public restroom.

Officials tell 13 Action News a deputy left her gun in the restroom of the Subway restaurant in Spring Meadows while she was on duty Monday afternoon. An employee found the weapon and locked the restroom door before alerting authorities.

The deputy went back to get the gun she left behind. LCSO is considering internal discipline for the deputy but it’s unclear what that could entail. Check back for updates as we learn more.

