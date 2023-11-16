Mobis North America, UAW reach tentative agreement

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Less than 24 hours after workers at Mobis North America went on strike, the company and the United Autoworkers Union have reached a tentative deal.

According to officials with the UAW, the deal was reached Wednesday night.

UAW Local 12 President Bruce Baumhower said workers will be returning to work for the afternoon shift Thursday.

Tuesday night at 11:59 p.m., Mobis North America workers went on strike as their contract expired.

According to Baumhower, the tentative agreement includes pay raises and other incentives. He said the details of the contract will be rolled out to workers soon.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.