13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Mobis North America, UAW reach tentative agreement

A key supplier to the Toledo Assembly Complex is on strike after the contract expired Tuesday night, affecting some 400 workers.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Less than 24 hours after workers at Mobis North America went on strike, the company and the United Autoworkers Union have reached a tentative deal.

According to officials with the UAW, the deal was reached Wednesday night.

UAW Local 12 President Bruce Baumhower said workers will be returning to work for the afternoon shift Thursday.

Tuesday night at 11:59 p.m., Mobis North America workers went on strike as their contract expired.

According to Baumhower, the tentative agreement includes pay raises and other incentives. He said the details of the contract will be rolled out to workers soon.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on Rosedale Ave.
Two shot and killed in Toledo Tuesday night
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Meijer logo
Meijer selling turkeys for price they were in 1930s
Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
6 dead, 18 hospitalized when bus carrying students and truck crash on Ohio highway, officials say
New video shows fiery semi vs. bus crash involving Northeast Ohio students
6 dead, 20 injured in Licking County crash involving Northeast Ohio students

Latest News

Officials say the main focus of the initiative is a fully-electric fleet.
Public Transportation System working on new TARTA re-design
Lucas County Canine Care and Control
LC4 looking hosting Thanksgiving Sleepover for adoptable dogs
UAW Local 12 in Toledo, Ohio
UAW Local 12 votes down tentative deal with Stellantis
A local judge said suspending a person’s license over debt can be a vicious cycle of poverty.
Road to Reinstatement given grant money for driver maneuverability