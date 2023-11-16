13abc Marketplace
November 16th Weather Forecast

Near Record Warmth Today, Rain Tomorrow, Arctic Blast By Thanksgiving
By Ross Ellet
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:51 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny today with a high in the upper 60s. Rain is likely tomorrow with a late morning or mid-day high of 60 degrees. Showers should move out of the area by late afternoon. Temperatures will drop to about 50 late day. The weekend will be sunny with highs in the upper 40s to around 50. Monday will bring increasing clouds with a high in the middle 40s. Rain is likely and heavy rain is possible on Tuesday with winds gusting up to 40 or 45 mph potentially. Wednesday is expected to be windy and much colder with scattered snow showers possible. Temperatures are expected to start off the day in the low 30s and fall a few degrees through the day. Thanksgiving could be the coldest in a decade with highs in the 20s and a wind chill dropping in the 5 to 20 degree range depending on the wind speed. A few flurries are also possible.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

