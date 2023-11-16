13abc Marketplace
Ohio Supreme Court to consider how Issue 1 passage affects heartbeat law

The amendment doesn’t automatically repeal the state’s current abortion laws, so courts or lawmakers have to decide which ones should be overturned.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Supreme Court is considering how Ohio’s new abortion rights amendment affects the state’s heartbeat law.

The six-week abortion ban has been on hold since late last year because of a lawsuit. That case is now in the state’s high court.

The Chief Justice asked Ohio’s Attorney General and groups challenging the heartbeat law what changes with the passage of Issue 1. It enshrines reproductive rights in the state’s constitution.

The amendment doesn’t automatically repeal the state’s current abortion laws, so courts or lawmakers have to decide which ones should be overturned.

The Attorney General’s office and groups challenging the heartbeat law have until Dec. 7 to tell the court what they believe changes with Issue 1 in place, the same day the constitutional amendment goes into effect.

