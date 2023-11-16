13abc Marketplace
Police, BCI search Huron County home for mom missing since 2017

Amanda Dean (Source: Family)
Amanda Dean (Source: Family)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HURON COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Law enforcement officials executed a search warrant Thursday in connection with a mother of four missing since July 2017.

19 News has learned officials are at a home in Collins, looking for evidence in the case of Amanda Dean.

Dean disappeared in July 2017 and was last seen in Collins.

Earlier this year, The Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults announced an anonymous donor is offering a $5,000 reward for information.

According to Sylvia Colon, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Cleveland Missing, Dean’s disappearance is under unusual circumstances.

Colon said her family was initially told by Huron County Sheriff deputies Dean was at a safe house and not missing.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Huron County family demanding ‘proof of life’ in missing mom case

The original case was handled by the Huron County Sheriff’s office, but the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) has taken over.

The Huron county Sheriff issued the following statement in December 2022:

“On December 21, 2022, the Huron County Sheriff’s Office has officially reopened an investigation into Amanda D. Dean’s whereabouts. Ms. Dean entered into a safe house in 2017 and has not had contact with her family since. We have had conversations and a meeting with Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) agents and requested they review and continue the investigation. We have provided BCI with all the information available for their review.

Once it has determined who will officially be in charge of the investigation, that agency will designate an intermediary who will be the point of contact with the family. We will have no further comments during this investigation.”

