Project Planet: the “not-so-natural” details behind natural gas

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The word “natural” in the phrase “natural gas” is almost an oxymoron. Natural gas might be formed naturally, but its combustion is anything but good for the environment.

Natural gas is formed over thousands of years, as layers of plant and animal remains are pressurized under heat. This makes the remains into coal, oil, and natural gas.

Burning natural gas releases both carbon dioxide and methane. These two greenhouse gases are two of the most common greenhouse gases found in the upper levels of the atmosphere.

The EPA says properly-tuned boilers turn 99.9% of the fuel carbon within the natural gas into carbon dioxide in the combustion process. That means that the combustion is almost entirely contributing to greenhouse gas emission.

